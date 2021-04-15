Jameela Jamil to host virtual 25th annual Webby Awards ceremony

Jameela Jamil has been roped in to host the 25th annual Webby Awards ceremony that will take place virtually keeping in mind COVID restrictions.

The awards will take place on May 18, 2021.

Nominees for this year’s edition will be unveiled April 20, when voting for the Webby’s People Voice Awards.

Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil, who wrapped up her time as Tahani in NBC’s ‘The Good Place,’ recently served as host of HBO Max’s vogueing reality competition series ‘Legendary’, which has been renewed for a second season.

Jameela is very active on social media and finds herself talking of body positivity.