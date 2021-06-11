Jameela Jamil joins the cast of 'She-Hulk', to play supervillain Titania

Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of the upcoming series 'She Hulk'.



The forthcoming Disney Plus show will feature The Good Place's actress as the main antagonist of the series. Reportedly, Jameela will play a “major role” of Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk.



As per Variety, the upcoming series follows the story of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.



The actor joins previously announced cast members Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as The Hulk and Tim Roth will also be returning as The Abomination.



The series is directed by Anu Valia and Kat Coiro, with Jessica Gao as the head writer.



'She-Hulk' will reportedly be released in 2022.