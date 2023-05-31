Jack Ryan Season 4 trailer: John Krasinski returns for the final season

Prime Video released the official trailer for the conspiracy-driven fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The final mission commences June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14. The six-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

The series stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are actors Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.