Jack Reynor joins William Gibson adaptation 'The Peripheral'

Jack Reynor who was last seen with Florence Pugh in ‘Midsommar’ will next be seen in ‘The Peripheral’, a sci-fi mystery show.

It’s created by the Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It is based on the novel by Cyperpunk author William Gibson.

The call sheet for the feature includes Grace Moretz and Gary Carr. Meanwahile, Jack Reynor will play Moretz’s character’s brother, a Martine veteran who finds out he’s been targeted for assassination.

‘The Peripheral’ is from Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films.