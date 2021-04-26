It's confirmed! Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor is dating Pete Davidson

Bridgerton’s lead actress Phoebe Dynevor confirmed romance with Pete Davidson as the two were spotted taking a stroll in Stoke on Sunday.

British actress Phoebe, 26, who is the daughter of Corrie star Sally Dynevor, and her American beau, 27, were spotted visiting a supermarket in the Greater Manchester area before enjoying a countryside stroll.

Phoebe and Pete couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked through a field together with their arms wrapped around one another.

They were both pictured in casual clothes.