Is Reese Witherspoon dating Kevin Costner?
New couple alert? If multiple reports are to go by, Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner are dating after splitting from their respective partners. The two reportedly first started talking over a potential collaboration and then hit it off.
A source told a publication that Kevin had his eyes on Reese for some years now but never acted upon his feelings. "Kevin’s had his eye on Reese ever since she won her Oscar, but he didn’t count on finding her absolutely charming as hell. They’ve been calling and texting on the pretence of finding the perfect script, but it’s becoming almost a daily occurrence,” the source said.
Interestingly, there is an age gap of almost 20 years between Kevin and Reese. Kevin is 68 years old while Reese's age is 47. However, their age difference has not become an issue of compatibility, according to the source.
“No-one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off. They’re extremely compatible,” the source added. The two are also reportedly secretly meeting each other whenever they are in the same city.
“He and Reese are always careful to not be seen together but as soon as his Horizon commitments are done, they may be more relaxed about being seen together in public. It’s still very early days,” said the source.
Kevin is working on a film titled Horizon. The actor started working on the show after quitting the hit TV show Yellowstone.
Kevin has recently split from wife Christine Baumgartner. The former couple separated over irreconcilable differences according to the divorce suit filed by Christine in May earlier this year. The couple's marriage lasted for over 18 years and they share three children together- 15-year-old Cayden and 14-year-old Hayes and a 12-year-old daughter Grace.
On the other hand, Reese has settled her divorce from talent manager Jim Toth in August. She was also earlier married to Ryan Phillippe.