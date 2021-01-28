Is Dane DeHaan returning as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man 3'? The actor responds

Dane DeHaan who played Green Goblin, in 'Amazing Spider Man 2' has refuted rumours about his return in the Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man 3' movie.

The actor took to his Twitter to debunk all the rumours of his joining the cast,'' Will someone please tell my mom so she can stop asking about this.''

The actor retweeted his interview with an agency where he spoke about the movie and said there's 'no truth' to rumours that he'll return as Harry Osborn/Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man 3'.

Will someone please tell my mom so she can stop asking about this. 🤢 https://t.co/EJXn1YJ4Y1 — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) January 26, 2021 ×

In a new interview with Radio Times, he responded to the speculation stating, ''There’s no truth to those rumours. I don’t even know how that would be pulled off''.



“I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don’t really understand a world in which that would be possible." The 34-year-old actor played Harry Osborn aka Green Goblin in Andrew Garfield's 'Amazing Spider-Man 2'.



Some of the familiar faces are returning for the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Dane co-star Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro in the forthcoming film, and Alfred Molina aka Doctor Octopus would also be joining the sequel.



The movie currently stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina. The movie was originally scheduled to release on July 16, 2021, but was pushed to November 5 owing to the pandemic and will now release on December 17, 2021.