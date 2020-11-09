Iran selects Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' for Oscar in International Feature category

Iran has chosen ace filmmaker Majid Majidi’s ‘Sun Children’ as its entry for Oscars 2021 in the Best International Feature Film category. Incidentally it is the sixth time that Majid Majidi’s film will represent the country.

The decision was announced on Sunday by the delegation of the representative of Iranian cinema to the Oscar ceremony.

The committee said that it screened 90 films before coming to the decision. Other films they were considering were ‘Walnut Tree,’ ‘Yalda: A Night for Forgiveness’ and ‘Careless Crime’.

The story of ‘Sun Children’ follows a small group of kids who sign up for education at a community organization, with the intention of using it to pull off a heist. Along the way it touches on child labor in Iran, inequality, and the deficiencies of the country’s school system.

‘Sun Children’ had its world premiere in competition at the 77th Venice Film Festival in September.