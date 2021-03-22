Indo-Polish film 'No Means No' to release this Diwali

Indo-Polish production ‘No Means No’ will be releasing this Diwali, November 5, 2021.

It is a teenage love story directed by Vikash Verma. It is produced by G7 Films Poland and has been majorly shot in the exotic locales of Poland.

The film stars an ensemble of Indian and Polish actors such as Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deep Raj Rana, Milind Joshi, Kat Kristian, Nazia Hussain (niece of actor Sanjay Dutt), Anna Ador, Jersey Handzlik, and Anna Guzik, Natalia Bak, Slywia Czech and Pawel Czech amongst others.

The film hopes to boost tourism and reinforce cultural connections between India and Poland. On the film, the director said, “My upcoming action-thriller is an ode to strong female characters and women’s empowerment in terms of everyone having to respect a women’s No, which means No.”