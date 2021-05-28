iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

On Friday, the iHeartRadio Music Awards honoured the best in music and gave away its 2021 trophies to some of the top artists of the year.

Airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the event was a starry show and saw some performances and big winners such as The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch and more.



The Weeknd -- who just won big at the Billboard Music Awards -- also won big along with Roddy Ricch. The Weekend won Song of the Year ('Blinding Lights'), Male Artist of the Year and TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category).



Check out the full list of winners:



Song of the Year:

'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd **WINNER**

'Circles' - Post Malone

'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa

'ROCKSTAR' - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry Styles



Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa **WINNER**

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift



Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd **WINNER**



Best Duo/Group of the Year:

BTS

Dan + Shay **WINNER**

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots



Best Collaboration:

'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown & Young Thug

'Holy'- Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

'Mood' - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

'Savage' (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé **WINNER**



Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift - 'Folklore' - WINNER

Best New Pop Artist

24kGoldn

Blackbear

Doja Cat *WINNER**

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke



Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

'Bang!' - AJR

'Bloody Valentine' - Machine Gun Kelly

'Everything i wanted' - Billie Eilish

'Level Of Concern' - twenty one pilots **WINNER**

'Monsters' - All Time Low featuring blackbear



Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

Twenty one pilots **WINNER**



Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall **WINNER**



Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu **WINNER**

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows



Rock Song of the Year:

'Death By Rock And Roll' - The Pretty Reckless

'Patience' - Chris Cornell

'Shame Shame' - Foo Fighters **WINNER**

'Shot In The Dark' - AC/DC

'Under The Graveyard' - Ozzy Osbourne



Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless *WINNER*



Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC - Power Up **WINNER**

Country Song of the Year

'Even Though I'm Leaving' - Luke Combs

'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett

'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

'One Margarita' - Luke Bryan

'The Bones' - Maren Morris **WINNER*



Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs **WINNER**

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett



Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get **WINNER**

Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett **WINNER**

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers



Dance Song of the Year:

'Head & Heart' - Joel Corry x MNEK

'ily (i love you baby)' - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

'Lasting Lover' – Sigala & James Arthur

'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

'Roses' (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN



Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello **WINNER**

Surf Mesa

Tiësto



Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil **WINNER**

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

'High Fashion' - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake

'ROCKSTAR' - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

'Savage' (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

'The Box' - Roddy Ricch



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch **WINNER**

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch **WINNER**



Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Lil Baby - My Turn **WINNER**



R&B Song of the Year:

'BS' - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown & Young Thug **WINNER**

'Heat' - Chris Brown featuring Gunna

'Playing Games' - Summer Walker

'Slide' - H.E.R. featuring YG



R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

H.E.R. **WINNER**

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker



Best New R&B Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra **WINNER**



R&B Album of the Year:

Jhene Aiko - Chilombo **WINNER**

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year

'Caramelo' - Ozuna

'Dákiti' - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

'Hawái' (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)' - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

'Tusa' - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj



Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin **WINNER**

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna



Best New Latin Artist:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro *WINNER**



Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

'Palabra De Hombre' - El Fantasma

'Se Me Olvidó' - Christian Nodal

'Sólo Tú' - Calibre 50

'Te Volvería A Elegir' - Calibre 50

'Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo' - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme



Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz



Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin



Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas



Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):

'Adore You' - Harry Styles **WINNER**

'Before You Go' - Lewis Capaldi

'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd

'Cardigan' - Taylor Swift

'Don’t Start Now' - Dua Lipa

'Everything i wanted' - Billie Eilish

'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

'If The World Was Ending' - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

'Intentions' - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake



Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):

'Adore You' (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover *WINNER*

'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' (Frankie Valli) - Shawn Mendes cover

'Fix You' (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover

'Heart Of Glass' (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover

'Juice' (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover



Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category):

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY - BTS **WINNER**

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift



Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd

'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa

'Dynamite' - BTS **WINNER**

'Hawái' - Maluma

'How You Like That' - BLACKPINK

'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake

'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

'WAP' - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry Styles

'Yummy' - Justin Bieber



Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**

Tate McRae



Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):

BTS – Son Sung Deuk

'34+35' (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

'Do It' (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

'Honey Boo' (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

'Physical' (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

'Rain On Me' (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

'Say So' (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown

'WAP' (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

'Bop' (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh



TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category) *New Category!

'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd **WINNER**

'Lottery (Renegade)' - K CAMP

'Savage' - Megan Thee Stallion

'Savage Love' (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

'Say So' - Doja Cat

'WAP' - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion