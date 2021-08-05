Ian Anthony Dale, Laurie Fortier join final season of 'The Walking Dead'

With a new season of ‘The Walking Dead’ returning to screens, Ian Anthony Dale and Laurie Fortier have joined the cast. This will be the 11th and final season of the zombie apocalypse show.

Actor Ian Anthony Dale will play Tomi, a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes. His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine, or avoid. Laurie Fortier will play Agatha. Her character details are being kept under wraps.

The Season 10 finale brought the tensions between Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie out in the open. Meanwhile, Negan has returned to the Survivors’ HQ from exile.

The Walking Dead's new season will premiere on August 22. Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios.