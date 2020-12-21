Hugh Jackman gave away $1.2million to Australian company workers for Christmas

No wonder Hugh Jackman is called one of the generous and humble stars in Hollywood.



Hugh Jackman is once again winning hearts for a good deed. He recently gave away a whopping $1.2million dollars to the workers of Australian boot company RM Williams for Christmas.

The Oscar-nominated star held a 5 per cent share in the company but sold his stake in the company in October before it was taken over by Australian mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest this year.



According to an agency, an “anonymous shareholder” gifted $1,300 each to 900 employees at Australian boot manufacturer RM Williams. They have not confirmed the identity of the shareholder, but did say that ‘a former RM Williams shareholder has provided the staff with a cash gift.’

The star, who is also an ambassador for RM Williams has gone naked for hilarious new advertisement. In the add he wore nothing but a pair of short black boots.



However, Jackman, 51, has not commented publicly on the news yet.