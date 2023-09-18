Hugh Jackman breaks silence over his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, watch video
Story highlights
Hugh Jackman was seen walking down a street in New York City wearing a dark T-shirt, a pair of black pants, black shoes and sunglasses.
Actor Hugh Jackman has reacted about his split from his wife Deborra-lee Furness for the first time after their separation came to light. Last weekend, in a joint statement, the couple announced their decision to go separate ways after 27 years of being together. The news came as a shock to many of the actor's fans.
Now in a latest video, the actor has reacted to the split and called it a 'difficult time.'
As per a report by TMZ, Hugh was spotted on the streets of NYC on Saturday by a paparazzo who asked him about the split from his wife Deborra-lee Furness. He said, “I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street. But I appreciate your thoughts, man. It’s a difficult time."
The cameraman then asked him about the status of his upcoming film Deadpool 3, which has been paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Hugh replied, “Well, I can’t really know … until I get back to work. As soon as possible, man.”
Hugh Jackman- Deborra-lee Furness divorce
Over the weekend, the former couple shared a joint statement announcing their decision to part ways after being married for 27 years.
Their statement to People read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
Hugh and Deborra met on the sets of Australian TV series Corelli in 1995 and started dating soon after. They got married next year, on April 11, 1996. They share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.