Hugh Jackman breaks silence over his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, watch video

Actor Hugh Jackman has reacted about his split from his wife Deborra-lee Furness for the first time after their separation came to light. Last weekend, in a joint statement, the couple announced their decision to go separate ways after 27 years of being together. The news came as a shock to many of the actor's fans.



Now in a latest video, the actor has reacted to the split and called it a 'difficult time.'



As per a report by TMZ, Hugh was spotted on the streets of NYC on Saturday by a paparazzo who asked him about the split from his wife Deborra-lee Furness. He said, “I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street. But I appreciate your thoughts, man. It’s a difficult time."



Hugh was seen walking down a street in New York City wearing a dark T-shirt, a pair of black pants, black shoes and sunglasses.



The cameraman then asked him about the status of his upcoming film Deadpool 3, which has been paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Hugh replied, “Well, I can’t really know … until I get back to work. As soon as possible, man.”