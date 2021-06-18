Hugh Grant married wife for a passport? Here's how the actor responded

Hugh Grant is hitting back at the trolls.



The actor recently came across an article that showed up with a Google search of his wife's name. The article headline read ''Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons.''

The actor took his Twitter account and shared the screengrab and wrote, ''No I didn’t, @Internet,” he wrote. “I married her because I love her.''

In an interview, the actor discussed getting married, "I didn't like going through immigration into countries where they'd say, "Everyone with a Grant passport over here, and all the others through there."

'''[Anna] went through with the nannies. That seemed all wrong.''



Hugh and Anna tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London in 2018. The couple share three children together