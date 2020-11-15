'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus feels Disney's reboot of franchise is a 'waste of time'

Director of 1990 blockbuster 'Home Alone', Chris Columbus has slammed Disney's upcoming reboot of the franchise, calling the project "a waste of time" and criticizing the studio for its perceived lack of originality.

The director also made it clear that he has no intention to be associated with 'Home Alone' franchise'

In an interview with INSIDER, Chris Columbus said, "Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned,". He further added, "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."



The new Home Alone film began production in February before filming was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) will star in the adorable-kid role, with the cast also including Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Parnell.

Columbus, who directed 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' as well, also revealed to Insider that President Donald Trump essentially forced the filmmakers to give him his cameo in the sequel.

"We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time because we wanted to shoot in the lobby," Columbus explained. "Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."