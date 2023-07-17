Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strike gets a RRR spin to it, see pic

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood just got a RRR spin to it. On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced it was going on strike to protest against poor working conditions, low wages and the threat that the members face from AI. Many have taken to the streets top protest against the usage of AI by big studios in Hollywood that can replace actors in the near future. Amid several placards, a Twitter user also spotted a RRR poster.



Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR became a global sensation last year and its song "Naatu Naatu" won the Best Song Oscar earlier this year. In a photo that seems to be of the strike, the Twitter user spotted a man wearing a hat walking in the strike while holding a poster that has Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing their hook step from Naatu Naatu. The placard aptly read, "STRRRIKE" as it carried a picture of the film.



The Screen Actors Guild announced the strike after the union failed to reach a new labour agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. One of the biggest unions of actors in Hollywood, the strikers has put a halt on television and film productions.



RRR gained international recognition after winning an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu.



About the SAG-AFTRA strike



The community involves over 160,000 actors, media professionals, broadcast journalists and hosts. The union receives the security of pay and working conditions from the big Hollywood studios.



SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement on July 12, as a result of which an indefinite strike was declared. Hours after the strike was announced, the cast of the upcoming film Oppenheimer including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh left the red carpet in support of the guild's decision.



The SAG-AFTRA joins the ongoing strike of the Writers Guild of America, who have been protesting for months now around similar grounds.