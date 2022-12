Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson caught liking porn on Twitter

It is not yet clear if the tweets were liked by a third party handling his Twitter account or if the page was hacked. The actor celebrated his 74th birthday on Wednesday, December 21.



After Jackson's name started trending due to the likes, they were removed - but not before his followers screen-grabbed them and shared them online with comments about his supposed taste in adult material.



One fan joked he had an "old freaky a**" while others leapt to the 'Snakes on a Plane' veteran's defence, saying he had every right to like porn.



One said, "He's a baller and I respect it. He's earned the right to like the tweets he did," while yet another of his supporters added, "Let that man be a horny old man in peace!"



The actor, who has been married to his wife LaTanya Richardson for 42 years, has yet to remark on the incident. He has previously openly admitted to being a fan of porn.



In 2017 during an Internet's 'Most asked questions' with Wired magazine, he admitted when asked if he liked anime, "Yes, I do. Hentai, too" -- referencing the porn version of Japanese animation.



There has been no reaction from the actor since the controversy erupted on Twitter.