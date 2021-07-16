Hollywood film producer arrested for running a prostitution business

In a shocking news update from California, a film producer was arrested for running a prostitution racket using his production company as a front. In an indictment, Dillon Jordan was arrested in San Bernardino County, California.

According to the indictment, the Hollywood film producer from 2010 through May 2017, kept a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and performed sexual acts for Jordan’s clients in exchange for money. It said he coordinated with a United Kingdom-based madam, sharing and referring customers and prostitutes. The madam was not identified by name in court papers.

The film producer arranged transportation for women to engage in prostitution or directed clients to arrange interstate transportation. He disguised payments for prostitution made by check to the women by describing them as fees for modeling, appearance, consulting, massage therapy and house parties, according to the indictment.

In a press release, US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release, “For years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business through two front companies — a purported party and event planning company and an actual movie production company. Now the party is over and the film is a wrap.”

He has been granted bail as of now but ordered not to communicate with any victims or anyone likely to be a witness in the case. He was also ordered to surrender his firearms to law enforcement and not to use any drugs or marijuana.