Hollywood actor Timothy Hutton to face 'no charge' for 1983 rape allegation

All criminal charges have been dropped against the Hollywood actor Timothy Hutton. He had been accused of rape in 1983 by Canadian ex-model and former child actor Sera Johnston when she was 14 years old.

Now, according to the new ruling, Joshua Rosenberg, Hutton’s U.S. lawyer with Kinsella Weitzman said, “Timothy Hutton has officially been cleared by law enforcement of a criminal complaint filed against him. The Canadian authorities scrutinized the matter and found a glaring lack of support and proof of Ms. Johnston’s claim.”

Timothy Hutton’s legal counsel was informed of the lead prosecutor’s decision on July 7 and told that the case was now considered closed.

Sera Johnston filed a criminal complaint with the Vancouver police in late 2019 about the alleged incident that took place while Hutton was shooting the 1984 film Iceman, directed by Fred Schepisi, in Vancouver. Johnston claimed she met the actor while with three friends, and that they were invited back to Hutton’s Vancouver hotel, where they were served drinks. Then, Johnston claimed, Hutton raped her while a friend watched.