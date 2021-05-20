Here's why Zack Snyder banned chairs from 'Army of the Dead' set

Last year, Christopher Nolan recieved backlash after reports came out claiming that the 'Inception' and 'Tenet' filmmaker bans chairs from his sets, a story later was dismissed by the director's representative.

The same is being said for Zack Snyder now. Admitting the same, Zack said that he did actually ban chairs from his upcoming project 'Army Of The Dead' set.



The director recently appeared on The Playlist's 'Fourth Wall' podcast and confirmed that he did not allow any chairs while filming. "There's no sitting down, like, I banned chairs from the set," Snyder said, "But the nice thing is, it's really intimate. I can just talk to the actors right there, I'm not back in a monitor across the room. It was definitely the most purely engaged I've been making a movie."



Snyder not only directed and co-wrote the Netflix zombie epic but also served as the film’s cinematographer. The movie stars a large ensemble that includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Raúl Castillo, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Tig Notaro. It also features Indian actress Huma Qureshi.



The movie is currently playing in limited theatres and will debut on Netflix on May 21.