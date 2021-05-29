Here's why Emma Stone is not carrying Cruella's signature cigarette holder in the movie

Emma Stone is in talks for her new villainous look in the 'Cruella' but there is one thing the Oscar winner had missed and also made it difficult for her to transform completely into Cruella de Vil's.



There are two things Cruella likes and also resembles her character, first her puppies and second her opera-length cigarette holder. Yet the Disney villain is ditching her favourite accessory in the recently released film 'Cruella'.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 32-year-old Oscar winner revealed that it was "difficult not to have" Cruella's iconic cigarette holder in her hand while filming. Although, the prop featured heavily in the original animated '101 Dalmatians' movie.



“That is not allowed in 2021,” Emma shared with the New York Times.



"We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder… I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible. I don’t want to promote smoking, but I’m also not trying to promote skinning puppies."



As per Variety, since 2015, Disney has pledged its movies will not “depict cigarette smoking in movies […] that are rated G, PG or PG-13,” unless it’s for historical accuracy or it portrays cigarette smoking unfavourably.

The much-talked movie tells the story of Cruella De Vil, the antagonist of the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians'. The movie is set in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution and follows young grifter Estella (Stone), an ambitious, unfettered, and arguably unhinged designer determined to make a name for herself in the ruthless fashion business.



The events and revelation during the course of the film will see Estella embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.



'Cruella' is now playing in theatres and is available on Disney+