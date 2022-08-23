Here's why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married again in Georgia

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopex tied the knot for the second time over the weekend in Georgia amid the presence of friends and family. The couple had a secret wedding in Las Vegas ceremony in July but decided to do a gala celebration with their near and dear ones again.



Turns out Georgia has a special connection with Bennifer.



The couple exchanged vows and celebrated their wedding at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve with 135 friends and family members.



A source close to the actor mentioned that Affleck and Lopez have a history with the state.



"Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged the first time around," the source told PEOPLE. Many would recall that the couple were first engaged in 2002 and split in 2004. They rekindled their romance in April 2021.



"They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then," the source added.



The wedding party had both the actor's children in attendance. Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.