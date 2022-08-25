Heard of 'funeral screening'? Warner Bros is reportedly hosting one of 'Batgirl' 

Weeks after it decided to pull the plug on 'Batgirl', Warner Bros is reportedy hosting secret or funeral screening of 'Batgirl'.



Cast and crew members of 'Batgirl', the $90 million movie which recently got axed by Warner Bros Discovery, are reportedly viewing the film in secret 'funeral screenings' before the studio can possibly destroy the copies for a tax write-off.



A few weeks back, the film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was scrapped after test audience panned the new film. The reactions prompted Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav to cancel it as he seeks the save the company $3 billion.



The two filmmakers have stated that they have no prints of the film and the studio is likely to either lock the footage away permanently or destroy is to prove to IRS they will not profit from it in the future, which would ensure their tax write-down.



The director Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi had reacted to the cancellation. They said, "We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah. As huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. 'Batgirl For Life.'"