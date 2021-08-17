HBO Max's 'The White House Plumbers' resumes filming post on-set incident

Filming on HBO’s ‘The White House Plumbers’ has resumed after production was suspended earlier this month when there was reported an on-set incident involving series director/executive producer David Mandel and a member of the prop department.

Based on the five-part Watergate limited series starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, the show was brought to a halt for a week when an incident occured between the two parties. David Mandel had apparently had an outburst, post which the prop department staged a walkout. This was all captured in audio recording. According to Deadline, the audio has Mandel using the F-word and threatening the prop master that he will never work again.

Now, Mandel and The White House Plumbers‘ prop staff, including the prop master involved in the verbal altercation, are all back at work and remain on the show, sources said. As a result of the investigation, HBO has put additional protocols in place for the remainder of the shoot.

“HBO has received reports of alleged unprofessional behavior on the set of White House Plumbers,” the network said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “We take very seriously our responsibility to ensure a respectful work environment on all our productions, and we are investigating the matter fully.”

‘The White House Plumbers’ is created and written by Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck. It will be directed by Mandel and is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. It tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect.