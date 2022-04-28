Harley Quinn's Kite Man spinoff gets a go-ahead at HBO Max

Love Harley Quinn’s character? Well, there is going to be a spinoff series ‘Noonan’s’ that has got a go-ahead at HBO Max.

The series is based on characters from DC and will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation as it focuses on loser lover Kite Man and Golden Glider. They moonlight as criminals to support their purchase of Noonan’s. While Matt Oberg will reprise the role of Kite Man, whom he voiced on ‘Harley Quinn’, the show will be divided into 10 episodes on HBO Max has given the show a 10 episode order.

'Avatar 2' new video footage unveiled at CinemaCon as audiences take a deep dive in the world of Pandora

The show is executive produced by ‘Harley Quinn’ co-creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, as well as Kaley Cuoco via Yes, Norman Productions.

Meanwhile, ‘Harley Quinn’ was renewed for a third season with its move to HBO Max, with Season 3 set to debut this summer.