Halyna Hutchins' family supports criminal charges pressed against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' case

The family of late Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the sets of 'Rust', has spoken in support of the prosecutor's decision to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.



The Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Thursday announced that the producer and actor Alec Baldwin and armourer will both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The charges will be formally filed by the end of the month. Soon after the verdict was announced, Halyna Hutchins's family issued a statement via their attorney Brian J Panish and said, "We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life."