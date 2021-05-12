Halston family slam Netflix for upcoming drama on the American designer

The Halston family is not happy with the representation of the designer on streamer Netflix.

Representatives for the Halston Archives and Family slammed Netflix for their anticipated drama ‘Halston’. They call it “an inaccurate, fictionalized account.”

In a statement they said, “The HALSTON Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series. The HALSTON Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.”

‘Halston’ will debut on Netflix on May 14. It will tell the story of the iconic American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, who achieved international fame in the 1970s.

It is executive produced by McGregor, Sharr White, and Ryan Murphy, along with Ian Brennan, Pamela Koffler, Eric Kovtun, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan and Christine Vachon.