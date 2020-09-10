Halle Berry says her historic Oscar win is one of her biggest heartbreaks

Halle Berry created history in 2002 Oscars as she became the first black actress to win the Best Actress award. But whole the historic moment is celebrated till date, Berry calls her win as 'one of my biggest heartbreaks'.

The actress who is all set to make her debut as a features director at the Toronto Film Festival with her upcoming movie 'Bruised' spoke candidly to a news website about her famous win and addressed the much-discussed 'Oscars curse'. The star expressed sadness on being the only single Black woman to have won the Best Actress Oscars till date.

Halle admitted that her win made getting further film offers difficult. Halle said, ''It’s one of my biggest heartbreaks, the morning after, I thought, wow, I was chosen to open a door. And then, to have no one … I question, Was that an important moment, or was it just an important moment for me? I wanted to believe it was so much bigger than me. It felt so much bigger than me, mainly because I knew others should have been there before me and they weren’t.''



''Just because I won an award doesn’t mean that, magically, the next day, there was a place for me,'' she says. ''I was just continuing to forge a way out of no way.''

''I thought Cynthia Erivo(nominated for 2019), was going to do it last year,'' Berry says. ''I thought Ruth Negga, (nominated for 2016) had a really good shot at it too. I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn’t gone that way, I don’t have the answer.''



Berry took home the statuette for her performance in 'Monster's Ball'. In her speech, Berry spoke about Black women and about their future. ''This moment is for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened. Thank you. I'm so honored. I'm so honored. And I thank the Academy for choosing me to be the vessel for which His blessing might flow''.



Over the years, the Academy Awards have come under fire for lack of diversity at their ceremony every year.