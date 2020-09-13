Halle Berry left speechless after 'Bruised' gets $20M offer from Netflix

Halle Berry, who is nowadays quite busy with her upcoming movie 'Bruised', was left speechless when her film recieved a multimillion-dollar deal from streaming giant Netflix.



The Oscar-winning actor shared the news on her Twitter account and wrote, “I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie.”

I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y'all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 11, 2020

As per a news agency, the OTT giant is spending around $20 million for the worldwide distribution rights of Berry’s directorial debut. The movie is currently screening at the Toronto Film Festival.



The newbie director, who also stars in this movie shared her experience and said, ''I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long,” Berry said. “We had rehearsed; we were ready. So my mind, my director’s mind, was just — keep going. And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: ‘I’m not going to stop. I’ve come too far. I’m going to act as if this isn’t hurting. I’m going to will myself through it.’ And so we did.''



