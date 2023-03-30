Gwyneth Paltrow's son's deposition read out in court: My mom was yelling at the guy

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses' deposition was read out in court by lawyers on Tuesday in the actress's 2016 ski collision with Terry Sanderson. Moses was 9 when the incident took place and his deposition is likely to affect the ongoing trial.



Both Moses, 16, and his older sister Apple, 18, were ready to testify in person on Monday for the civil trial but Paltrow's defense team on Tuesday instead read portions of their depositions to be admitted as evidence for the jury.



Moses said in the deposition that he "did not see the actual collision" when it happened.



"When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy," Moses recalled. "She was saying something along the lines of, 'What the F-word. You just ran into me.' "



Moses also denied calling for his mom's attention while they were skiing, which the plaintiff's legal team suggested was why Paltrow was distracted in the moment when she crashed into Sanderson.



Earlier in court, Paltrow had stated that she thought Moses was to her left and slightly behind her, while daughter Apple, then 11, was further down the slope at the time of the collision.



In Apple's deposition read aloud Tuesday, she said Paltrow told her about the collision when they reunited at the bottom of the mountain shortly after the incident.



Paltrow's daughter later said, "My mom told me. She was very— she told us what happened. ... I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, 'This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.' And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that's what she said."



Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay. Paltrow and her kids were there that day at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, to meet Paltrow's then-boyfriend and now-husband Brad Falchuk and his two kids.