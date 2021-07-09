Grey's Anatomy actor Justin Chambers to play Marlon Brando in Paramount+ series

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Justin Chambers has been roped in to essay the role of Marlon Brando in a limited series ‘The Offer’ based on the making of iconic film ‘The Godfather’. It will be based on the producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather.

Paramount+’s limited series will star Justin Chambers as Brando who played mob boss Vito Corleone and was nominated for 11 Oscars. He won three including Best Actor Oscar. He, had obviously refused.

The series will also have Miles Teller play Ruddy, Dan Fogler play Coppola.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator Michael Tolkin. Teller and Ruddy also serve as executive producers, along with Leslie Grief. Dexter Fletcher will direct the first and last block. The Offer is produced by Paramount Television Studios.