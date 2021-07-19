'Grease' prequel gets a greenlight at Paramount+ for 10-episode show

Paramount+ has grabbed the rights to ‘Grease’ prequel series.

Titled ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’, it will be a prequel to the beloved musical. The 10-episode show takes place four years before the original Grease. As per the show’s logline, “before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff and Jamie Donnelly played the Pink Ladies in the 1978 feature film version of Grease.

The show has taken a rather long road to its green light at Paramount+. The show was originally titled Grease: Rydell High and scored a straight to series order from HBO Max in October 2019.

However, it was scrapped at HBO Max but a management change led to a new life for it. After a new title and an overhaul of the content, the prequel is finally going to take shape.