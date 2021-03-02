'GoT' actress Indira Varma roped in for Star Wars show for Disney+

‘Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma has now been roped in for ‘Star Wars’ web series that will stream on Disney+. The show is centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Indira Varma will star in the ‘Star Wars’ show opposite Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen, who will reprise their roles as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi and his former pupil, now the Sith lord Darth Vader.

Indira Varma’s role is currently under wraps.

The Star Wars series is expected to fall in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline.

The show is penned by Joby Harold while ‘The Mandalorian’ veteran Deborah Chow is set to direct.