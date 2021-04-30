'Gossip Girl' reboot to arrive in July, will have an unexpected twist

Here are some more updates on the Gossip Girl reboot thanks to showrunner Joshua Safran.



Along with the cast of the show, Safran recently spillled some beans about the new show, including the release date. Meet your new cast here



Sharing the cover feature on his Twitter account, he wrote, ''Oh hi also: show drops in July''. The show will premiere on HBO.

The awaited show will be a “continuation” of the original series which premiered in 2008. As per the source, it will take place in a post-pandemic world where everyone has been vaccinated and things have returned to normalcy in New York City.



When asked about which member of the cast could be the new Gossip Girl, he replied. ''We're all Gossip Girl now,” he stated. “We are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state.”

Actor Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl.



Safran also said that there is an unexpected twist coming to the show that fans haven’t picked up on yet. “My hope is that we make it to airing and people don’t know,” he said. “I would love to see that conversation happen in the context of people having seen it as opposed to talking about something they haven’t seen.”



Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

According to Deadline, The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.



The ensemble cast of the reboot includes Lail joins, Jordan Alexander, Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, and Savannah Lee Smith, among others.



The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick.