'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown passes away

Actor Johnny Brown, known for playing housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the massively hit show `Good Times`, has passed away at the age of 84.



Johnny's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown told TMZ that he was at his doctor`s office in L.A. on Wednesday getting his pacemaker checked out, and shortly after he left he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed. She says the appointment was routine, so his sudden death was a shock.



Sharon said, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond Heartbroken. Barely able to breathe."The versatile actor and singer got scored his breakout role as Nathan Bookman in `Good Times` in 1975, in the middle of season 2.



He also starred in three seasons of `Laugh In,` `Julia,` `Maude,` `The Jeffersons,` `Archie Bunker`s Place,` `Family Matters,` `Sister, Sister,` 'Moonlighting,' and 'Martin.'



He also featured in `Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights` directed by late legendary artist Sidney Poitier. Johnny is survived by his wife June Brown, his daughter Sharon and son, John Jr.