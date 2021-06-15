'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes dead after being struck in hit-and-run case

Actress Lisa Banes, who appeared in films like 'Gone Girl' and 'Cocktail' died on Tuesday, 10 days after being a victim of a hit-and-run case in New York City. Banes was 65.



The actress's manager David Williams informed about her demise in a statement issued to the media. "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."



An NYPD spokesperson said Banes died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside.



The actress was rushed to the hospital on June 4 after she was hit by a motorcycle while crossing Amsterdam Avenue at 64th Street, in a crosswalk, on Manhattan's Upper West Side. She was reportedly on her way to meet friends for dinner but planned to stop at her alma mater, the Juilliard School, at Lincoln Center.



So far no arrest has been made in the case as the driver left the scene soon after the accident. According to her manager, Banes had a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover.



Lisa Banes' wife Kathryn Kranhold had earlier appealed her followers "to pray for Lisa" and urged people to contact the police if they had any information about the accident.

