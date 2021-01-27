'Godzilla vs Kong' to simultaneously release in theatres and OTT on this date

The release date of the upcoming movie `Godzilla vs. Kong` has been pushed back yet again. The makers- Warner Bros have set the release date to March 31.



This development comes shortly after Warner Bros. moved the film`s release date two months earlier than expected, from May 21 to March 26.



`Godzilla vs. Kong`, which is now releasing on March 31, will be simultaneously available to watch in movie theatres and on the streaming service HBO Max.



The action-packed film will launch internationally, where HBO Max is not available, ahead of North America on March 26.



Warner Bros. also unveiled the release date for James Wan`s horror movie `Malignant`, setting the thriller film for September 10, this year.



`Godzilla vs. Kong`s` latest delay was made in response to news that MGM was postponing the James Bond sequel `No Time to Die` from April 2 to October 8.



Sony`s `Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway`, which had also been set for April 2, was delayed to June. Directed by Adam Wingard, `Godzilla vs. Kong` stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.



It is the fourth instalment in Legendary Entertainment`s monster universe following `Godzilla`, `Kong: Skull Island` and `Godzilla: King of the Monsters`.

Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have penned the script for the film. The trailer of the upcoming movie, which released on January 25, teases an epic showdown between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and epic amounts of action.



Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular `Godzilla` and `King Kong` franchises.

