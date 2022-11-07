'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer out! Daniel Craig is back solving a new mystery

Daniel Craig is playing detective Benoit Blanc once again in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The film's trailer was dropped on Monday and showcases a gamut of stars playing intriguing characters in a new murder mystery.



In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out', Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new set of colourful suspects.



The film also features Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

Watch the trailer of 'Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery'





Rian Johnson returns as the director of the film. In an official statement, the director said that the new "mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle. That’s actually still the hard part - creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end."



Talking about the experience Daniel Craig mentioned “We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn’t know how we were going to top that, but we’ve equalled it. The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies is such fun."



The film will be available December 23 on Netflix.