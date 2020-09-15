Gerard Butler starrer 'Greenland' to miss September 25 release date due to pandemic

Gerard Butler starrer ‘Greenland’ will be delaying its release amid the ongoing pandemic induced crisis. With several challenges on the front of the US box office (many theatres being shuttered and etc), the film will no longer be meeting its September 25 release date.

The apocalyptic disaster-adventure film will now release in the fourth quarter.

‘Greenland’ stars Gerard Butler as John Garrity, whose family must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to earth. He and his estranged wife, along with their young son, embark on a monumental trek that culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Morena Baccarin and Scott Glenn co-star in the movie, which was directed by Ric Roman Waugh.