Gerard Butler returning as Mike Banning for new movie 'Night Has Fallen'

Scottish star Gerard Butler is taking forward his 'Has Fallen' action franchise with new instalment 'Night Has Fallen'.



The actor will reprise his role of Mike Banning, a former Army Ranger who worked as a protective agent for the Secret Service, for the new movie, reported Deadline.



The action series started with 'Olympus Has Fallen' (2013), which was followed by two sequels -- 'London Has Fallen' (2016) and 'Angel Has Fallen' (2019). The films have collectively earned USD 520 million at the global box office.



Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed 'Angel Has Fallen' will return as the director for the fourth part. He will work on the script along with Robert Kamen.



'Night Has Fallen' will be produced by G-BASE's Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler, Eclectic Picture's Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon and 'Millennium Media's Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner.



The movie will be filmed at 'Millennium' Media's Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria.

