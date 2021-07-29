George Clooney & family caught in devastating Italy floods

Hollywood star George Clooney was among the hundreds of people who were caught in the devastating floods of northern Italy recently.



George was holidaying with their wife Amal and their children in picturesque Lake Como when the village was hit with horrible weather conditions.



The star was pictured with Mayor Roberto Pozzi as he offered his support to locals as parts of the area were hit by mudslides and floods.



As per the Sun reports, Tree trunks and rocks washed down a nearby mountainside and swept past the Clooney's home — but fortunately, the 60-year-old actor and his wife Amal and their twins, were unhurt and their was not so much damage.

"George and his family are here and the road near their house is impassable in places but they are safe and there was no damage to their property." Mayor Roberto Pozzi said.



“It’s so much worse than anybody thinks. We were in Cernobbio and it was very bad, but here in Laglio it’s much worse,” Clooney told Italian media. “They think it could be years and millions of dollars before they fix it up.”



“This town has been here forever, it’s going to continue and it’s going to be stronger and come back better. This is a very resilient town,” the actor added.