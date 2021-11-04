Gal Gadot to play evil queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'

From DC universe, Gal Gadot is moving to Disney - this time to play not the central character but the antagonist.



According to reports, the 'Wonder Woman' star will soon be playing the role of the evil queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Snow White'.



Gadot will star opposite 'West Side Story' breakout Rachel Zegler in the project, with Marc Webb directing and Marc Platt producing.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, 'Snow White' follows an orphaned princess living with her evil queen stepmother who attempts to poison her.



With the help of seven dwarfs, Snow White escapes the queen and eventually finds love, living happily ever after. The upcoming project is expected to go on floors in 2022.



Meanwhile, Gal Gadot will be next seen in the Netflix movie 'Red Notice' which co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.