Filmmaker Ridley Scott calls superhero movies 'boring'

Martin Scorsese has company it seems. Filmmaker Ridley Scott has recently said that he considers most modern blockbuster superhero films are subpar.



Scott, who has two movies out this year,' The Last Duel', out now, and the upcoming 'House of Gucci', spoke to Deadline and said, "Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we'll come to superheroes after this if you want because I'll crush it. I'll f------ crush it. They're f------ boring as s---. Their scripts are not any f------ good."



Scott said he thinks he has "done three great scripted superhero movies," listing 1979's 'Alien', 1982's 'Blade Runner', and 2000's 'Gladiator'.



"They're superhero movies," he argued, adding, "so why don't the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c'mon. They're mostly saved by special effects, and that's becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects if you've got the money."

Lady Gaga and Ridley Scott on ‘House of Gucci’: When beauty turns ugly



Scott's thoughts are similar to Martin Scorsese's opinion on superhero films.



Martin Scorsese in an October 2019 interview said that superhero movies are "not cinema" and also compared them to theme park rides.



Scorsese further explained in an opinion piece for a news outlet a month later that he grew up in a different time when franchises didn't dominate movie theatres and filmmakers took more risks.



Lady Gaga recently praised Scott, saying about working with him on Gucci, "I've never had a better experience with a director. He loves artists, and some directors don't. They love themselves."



She added that he made her feel "empowered ... as a woman" on set.