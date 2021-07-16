Film on Harvey Weinstein exposé 'She Said' gets release date

Universal Pictures has announced the release date of their high profile Harvey Weinstein film ‘She Said’. It will open in theatres on November 18, 2022 amid the Thanksgiving and holiday season.

The film stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan who play the two New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, whose landmark 2017 exposé helped bring down former mogul Harvey Weinstein who was later found guilty of sexually exploiting women for work in his films. He was accused by 100’s of women of different counts of sexual abuse, harassment and rape. Harvey Weinstein’s case opened a can of worms in Hollywood and then the rest of the world and started what is now popularly called the #MeToo movement.

‘She Said’ is being directed by Maria Schrader from an adapted screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

It is based on Twohey and Kantor’s best-selling ‘She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement’.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B is producing the film for Universal. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle are executive producing for Annapurna Pictures.