F Scott Fitzgerald's 'The Great Gatsby' to get an animated feature

Author F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic ‘The Great Gatsby’ will now be adapted for an animated feature. Directed by William Joyce and animated by the feature animation arm of VFX house DNEG that worked on Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, the classic book will continue to entertain ever since it came out in 1925.

The adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel will be written by Brian Selznick, who wrote and illustrated the book ‘The Invention of Hugo Cabret’ on which Martin Scorsese's 2011 film ‘Hugo’ was based.

Director William Joyce said, “Gatsby continues to cast a powerful spell over readers unlike any other book in American letters. Much of the power of Gatsby comes from the enchantment of Fitzgerald’s prose. He created a vivid dreamscape that, to some degree, has eluded filmmakers since the silent era. The previous film versions were constrained by live action, but innovative animation could finally realize the elusive quality of the novel.”

The classic jazz novel has been adapted several times for film and television. Feature adaptations have included a 1974 version starring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, which won Oscars for its score and costume design; and Baz Luhrmann's 2016 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan, which won Oscars for production design and costume design.