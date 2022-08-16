Ezra Miller undergoing treatment for 'complex mental health issues', apologises for past behaviour

Ezra Miller has spoken out for the first time in months after grabbing headlines for their erratic behaviour. Miller has addressed the string of controversies they have faced in the past few months and revealed that they have been suffering "from complex mental health issues" and have started treatment.



Since March, Miller has been making headlines for all reasons. They were arrested twice in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident was for second-degree assault. Earlier this month, the actor was charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont.



Miller issued a statement explaining their behaviour to Variety and apologised for their past behaviour.



"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.



"I want to apologize to everyone that I have been alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," they said.



Miller, who identifies themselves as non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, played the DC Comics character Barry Allen aka The Flash in 2017's 'Justice League' and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', the 2021 director's cut of the film.



Miller's behaviour and subsequent arrest have delayed their next project 'The Flash'- a standalone movie on the superhero from Warner Bros/DC. It has Miller playing the lead character. The film is still scheduled to release on June 23, 2023, but industry insiders are sceptical about the film's fate following Miller's string of controversies.



Meanwhile, a source close to the studio says that Warner Bros supports Miller's decision to seek professional help.Miller was last in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.