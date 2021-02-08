'Everest' director to screen adapt bestselling book on pandemic based love story

‘Everest’ fame Baltasar Kormakur and banner RVK Studios are teaming up with Icelandic author Olaf Olafsson to screen adapt the writer’s bestselling novel ‘Touching’

The book is set amid the 2020 pandemic and is described as a sensual and thrilling love story unfolding across the globe and woven into historical events. The novel, which ranked as Iceland’s best-selling book of 2020, takes place in today’s Reykjavík and Tokyo, and in London in the 1960s.

Olaf Olafsson is currently adapting the story into a screenplay.

Baltasar Kormakur who will produce and direct the film, said, “The book was so gripping that it kept me reading for a whole night. I was instantly inspired to make a film based on it.”

Production is expected to start in 2022.