Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard join Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix's 'The Guilty'

Actors Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard and Riley Keough have joined Jake Gyllenhaal in filmmaker Antoine Fuqua's 'The Guilty'.



The dramatic thriller, which Netflix recently picked up in a USD 30 million deal, is a remake of the 2018 Danish feature 'Den skyldige'.



The new movie has a script from 'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto, reported Deadline.



The story follows a police officer (Gyllenhaal) under investigation who is demoted to desk-work at an emergency call centre. When he receives a terrified phone call from a kidnapped woman, he must battle his internal demons in order to save her.



Also part of the cast are Paul Dano, Byron Bowers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp and Edi Patterson.



Gyllenhaal will also produce alongside Nine Stories co-founder Riva Marker, with Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina producing for Bold Films.



The original film, directed by Gustav Moller, was the official entry of Denmark for the Best International Feature category of 2019 Academy Awards. The movie had also bagged the world audience award at Sundance the same year.



Moller and producer Lina Flint will serve as executive producers on the Hollywood version.

