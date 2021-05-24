Emma Stone's daughter name has special connection with her family

Emma Stone recently welcomed a baby girl with husband Dave McCary and over the months they have kept the birth of their child extremely private.



Now, Stone's daughter's name has reportedly been revealed as Louise Jean McCary. According to TMZ, the birth certificate of Emma and her director husband`s daughter reveals that the newborn's name has a special connection with Emma's family.



For the unversed, the 'Cruella' star's full names is Emma Jean Stone, her middle name is a tribute to her grandmother, Jean Louise and so her daughter's name is a flip-flop of her great grandma's name.



Emma and Dave had not revealed the name of their firstborn. The 32-year-old Oscar-winning actress gave birth to her first child on March 13 in the Los Angeles area.



Previously, there were reports claiming that Emma is finding motherhood an "incredible experience". "Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood has been an incredible experience that she has loved. She couldn't wait to meet the baby and it has been everything and more. They are thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby. They are adjusting well to being a family of three."



Stone got engaged to McCarry in December 2019 and had an intimate wedding ceremony in September 2020. The couple was dating for two years before tying the knot.