Emma Stone expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone is soon going to be a mommy! The Oscar winner is expecting her first child with husband and 'Saturday Night Live' writer Dave McCary.



Speculations about her pregnancy began last week when Stone was photographed sporting athleisure. A baby bump was clearly visible.



"Emma is pregnant and just loves married life," an insider told E! News.



Stone got engaged to McCarry in December 2019 and had an intimate wedding ceremony in September 2020. The couple was dating for two years before tying the knot.



They met when Stone hosted the NBC variety sketch series near the end of 2016.



Stone's representative could not be reached for comment on her pregnancy news